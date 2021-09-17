A man in his 40s dies after being hit by a train, prompting outpourings of condolences.

A man has died near a Merseyside train station, according to British Transport Police.

At 8.28 p.m. yesterday, emergency services were dispatched to the line near Formby (Thursday).

Unfortunately, a man died at the site.

The man who died was in his 40s, British Transport Police confirmed to The Washington Newsday this morning.

The man’s identity is unknown, but authorities said there are no suspicious circumstances.

People were saddened by the news of the man’s death and expressed their condolences to the victim, his family, and the train driver involved.

Julian Burton expressed his condolences to the victim and his family, as well as the train driver.

“It makes me so sad to think of their poor family,” Susan Moore remarked. And then there’s the poor train conductor.”

“God bless the individual hit by the train,” Kate Heath-hart wrote. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family.”

“So heartbreaking, God help this poor person and their family,” Jacqui Burgess remarked.

“How sad,” Louise Flynn said. “Prayers for the poor person who was hit, their family, friends, and the driver.”

“This is happening far too often, and it’s quite sad,” Merle Paterson remarked. Rip.”

“Very sad for the family and also for the train driver,” Benedict Bell added.

From around 9.30 p.m. yesterday, rail replacement buses began running between Hall Road and Sounthport.

“Services on the Southport line are disrupted due to a person regrettably being hit by a train in the Freshfield area,” Merseyrail said.

“Trains to Southport will terminate at Hall Road and return from there.

“A rail replacement bus service runs in both ways between Hall Road and Southport.

“If today’s occurrence has harmed you, you may be entitled to a refund or compensation. For further information, please visit bit.ly/3iU4buu.”