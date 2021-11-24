A man in his 30s was stabbed in the back near the William Hill bookies, according to police.

After a man was stabbed in the back in Toxteth, police have released an update.

On Friday, November 19, an attack occurred at the intersection of Lodge Lane and Van Dyke Street.

Officers were dispatched to the scene just before 2.20pm, and a cordon was quickly established around the William Hill bookmakers on Lodge Lane and Wordsworth Street.

Merseyside Police have now stated that the victim was a 30-year-old male who was stabbed in the back.

He was brought to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

The event is still being investigated by CCTV and witnesses, and anyone with information is requested to contact police.

“We are investigating an attack on Lodge Lane last week that left a guy hurt, fortunately not more gravely,” Detective Inspector Ben Dyer said.

“Knife crime has no place in our community,” says one resident. We want to hear from you right now if you observed this occurrence, captured anything, or heard anything since then.

“In the same way, if you were driving along Lodge Lane on Friday afternoon and have dashcam film, please check it and let us know if you see anything.”

“In order to keep our streets safer, we rely on members of the public to come forward with information about such instances.”

“Please share whatever information you have with us, and we’ll take positive steps to remove individuals who use weapons to terrorize and damage our communities from our streets.”

Anyone with information on this incident should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, using the reference number 21000805284.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their web form.