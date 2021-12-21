A man in an Audi A4 pulls over a driver and poses as a cop.

A man in an Audi claiming to be a police officer pulled over an innocent car and questioned him.

The driver of a Range Rover with a passenger on its way to the M62 was asked to come to a halt by the driver of an Audi A4.

The prosecutor, Andrew Page, described how Richard Moriarty, 46, pulled over the Range Rover and questioned the driver about his driving.

After a drive-by gunshot in the street, an attempted murderer was apprehended.

“It appeared to be fitted with emergency lights on the dashboard, and he pulled over believing it was a police vehicle,” Mr Page added.

On the Rainford by-pass, the incident occurred.

Mr Page described Moriarty’s exit and interrogated the motorist about his driving.

“He asked if he had any identification,” he explained. He presented Moriarty with his identification and stated that the vehicle was his personal vehicle.

“Moriarty warned him not to drive wildly again before getting back into his own car and driving away.”

“Because the two men suspected he wasn’t a cop, they called the cops, took pictures of his automobile, and gave a statement.”

The police tracked down the Audi using the registration number and found it the next afternoon at Moriarty’s home in Bosworth Road, St Helens.

On suspicion of impersonating a police officer, they cautioned and detained the defendant.

They searched his residence and found a three-pronged combat knife, as well as arresting him for possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, a new offense that was implemented last summer.

“I knew what I did yesterday was wrong,” he told cops.

He said he puts the lights in his vehicle for track days when he goes to Manchester Airport to operate as a ‘pacing vehicle’ when he was quizzed the next day.

People with fast vehicles race around a disused air field, he stated, and he utilizes the lights to be the lead car as a pacer. He claimed he was supposed to go, but it was canceled, and he forgot to turn off the lights in his car.

Mr Page went on to say that Moriarty had purchased them from a website and had also purchased the battle knife as a collectible. “The summary has come to an end.”