A man in Alabama was shot by his wife’s boyfriend, who had been living in their home secretly.

According to police, an Alabama man was hurt during a shooting at his house on Sunday after mistaking his wife’s boyfriend for an intruder. For some months, the woman’s boyfriend had been living in the house in secret.

Officers went to a shooting at 476 Skidmore Road in Creola at 9 p.m. Sunday and discovered two individuals with gunshot wounds. Both males were sent to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Frank Reeves, the homeowner, was shot in the chest by Michael Amacker, 53. According to WPMI, Frank also fired multiple shots at Amacker, injuring his leg and elbow. According to the authorities, Frank’s wife Tracy Reeves informed her husband that there was an intruder in their home. Frank then pulled out his gun and fired a shot at Amacker.

Investigators eventually determined that Tracy not only knew the burglar, but that he was also her boyfriend. Tracy had been dating Amacker for over a year and had agreed to let him remain at their house. Frank was completely unaware that the accused was residing in their home.

According to WKRG, Captain Paul Burch of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said, “She had been allowing him to stay within the residence for a couple of days, offering him food; there were bottles of urine in the room, which suggested he had been in there for a little bit.”

Tracy was inebriated and unintelligible while investigators attempted to interrogate her at the scene, according to authorities. Drugs are suspected to have had a role in the incident, according to police. Amacker had been charged with making and possessing controlled narcotics like methamphetamine in the past.

Investigators believe the incident was a hired assassination, which could explain why Tracy told her husband that an intruder was inside the house when she was aware of Amacker’s presence. However, the theory has yet to be proven.

“People on meth not only have paranoia, but they also can’t keep their lips shut,” Burch said, according to WKRG. “If there was a diabolical plan, it’s extremely likely Amacker would have told someone else before it happened, if not before.”

Amacker is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a controlled drug, and possession of a handgun with a changed serial number. Amacker is a convicted felon, and more federal charges may be filed against him in the future.