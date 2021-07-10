A man has gone a week without receiving mail because Royal Mail is dealing with “greater than usual” worker absences.

Due to Royal Mail personnel shortages, an 88-year-old man from Wirral alleges he went a week without receiving mail.

In Wallasey, the postal office confirmed that it is witnessing “more than average personnel absences.”

As a result, staffing numbers have decreased, and additional resources have been brought in to compensate.

Alfred Mahon, 88, of Wallasey, told the ECHO earlier this week: “I haven’t had any mail in a week, so my son called the Royal Mail depot in Wallasey.”

“They told him they couldn’t make the deliveries because they didn’t have any postmen.”

Mr Mahon, on the other hand, reported today that his letter had come after a week’s delay.

Royal Mail, which employs about 90,000 postmen and postwomen in the UK, has claimed that absences are affecting its workforce.

“We are witnessing higher than average employee absenteeism in Wallasey,” a Royal Mail representative said. Our workforce numbers have been affected as a result of this.

“We’ve enlisted additional help to attempt to make up for the gap and assist colleagues. Please accept our apologies for any delivery delays. We value each and every letter and package we receive.

“Our personnel are working extremely hard to provide the most complete assistance possible to all of our customers in difficult situations.

“We appreciate all of our customers’ patience and tolerance as our devoted crew works hard to provide while also adhering to appropriate social distancing measures in certain areas.”

Members of the Facebook group Wallasey Gossip, meanwhile, indicated they hadn’t observed any problems with their recent post when contacted.

“Our post is excellent,” one individual said.

“I get mine and have a great postie,” said another member of the group who resides in the CH44 postcode region.

Others in Poulton and Wallasey Village confirmed that they had received their mail as usual.

However, one of the group’s members was dissatisfied with the postal service.

“It’s nothing exceptional for Wallasey at the moment,” they remarked in response to claims of inconvenience. It’s been sporadic for the entire year.”