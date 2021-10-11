A man has been named after a lady who was sexually attacked in the city center.

A guy has been named by police as the suspect in a sexual assault in Liverpool city centre.

On Sunday, October 10, around 2.30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Church Street in response to reports that a man had sexually assaulted women in the neighborhood.

A man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after police arrived and conducted a search with security personnel from Liverpool ONE.

Ashraf Leaemen, 25, of Crantock Close in Liverpool, is now facing two counts of sexual assault on a female.

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Wirral Adult Remand Court on Monday, October 11th.

The investigation is still underway, according to Merseyside Police, and witnesses are still being sought.

“If you were on Church Street yesterday morning and saw this incident or have any information, please contact our social media department via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’, quoting reference 21000703038.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their web form here.

You can report a sexual offence complaint by dialing 101 and speaking with specially trained officers.

Victims can also get help through the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre Cheshire and Merseyside, which can be reached at 01925 221 546 or 0330 363 0063, or Rape and Sexual Assault Merseyside (RASA), which can be reached at 0151 558 1801.