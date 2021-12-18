A man has been charged with the murder of his wife, who was a witness in a child sexual assault case.

A Texas man has been charged with murder in the death of his wife, who allegedly discovered him sexually abusing a small kid and reported him to the authorities.

According to a news release from Houston city officials, Sean Dacko Preston, 47, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of sexually abusing a victim less than 14 years old and one count of murder for allegedly killing 41-year-old Keysha Preston in a Houston motel on Nov. 24.

According to court papers, Preston is accused of enticing Keysha to his room at the Motel King on Laura Koppe Road in north Houston on the afternoon of Nov. 24.

Preston is accused of dismembering Keysha’s body and killing her “by unknown means” inside the motel room. He allegedly then packed her body into a suitcase or duffle bag.

Although Keysha’s body has yet to be discovered, prosecutors have stated they have enough evidence to prosecute her ex-husband with murder, according to ABC 13.

Keysha and Preston were spotted entering into room 120 of the motel on surveillance cameras, but she was not seen coming out, according to detectives.

According to ABC 13, prosecutor Janna Oswald, who first became aware of the Prestons in a child abuse case, said, “[Keysha] never escaped.” “We’ve seen [Sean] come in with duffle bags and various forms of luggage on multiple occasions. He does carry things that appear to be heavy, and (Keysha) is nowhere to be found.” Preston struggled to bring a suitcase or duffle bag on wheels down the steps, according to the search warrant, and “had to use both hands to pull it into the trunk” of a car.

Preston exited the motel room and returned about an hour later with the identical luggage, albeit they seemed to be much lighter than when he left, according to the warrant.

According to ABC 13, prosecutors said cleaning personnel who entered the room the next day detected an unusually strong bleach odor.

On Nov. 29, Keysha’s son reported her missing after receiving a call from an anonymous source claiming Preston had confessed to her murder.

Preston had requested a “throw down vehicle” and “muriatic acid,” a heavy-duty cleaning solution, according to the same caller.

The caller stated that the accused was not given the materials.

The witness also said that when they met up with Preston two days after their talk, they spotted scratches on his face and that the accused told them. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.