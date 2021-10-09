A man has been charged with the fatal shooting of a postal worker whom he believes poisoned his family.

According to Allegheny County police, the incident on Suburban Avenue in Collier was reported soon before 10.15 a.m. Thursday. Eric M. Kortz, 53, was arrested and charged with the murder of Louis Vignone, a 58-year-old veteran of the US Postal Service.

Shortly after the incident, Kortz surrendered to the Carnegie Borough Police Department and admitted to the murder.

Vignone was found with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head, at the crime scene by local law enforcement personnel. According to the US Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Vignone was wearing his USPS uniform and working his shift as a letter carrier at the time of the incident. In a yard near the USPS vehicle, investigators discovered a weapon and seven spent shot casings “Added the statement.

During an interview with investigators, Kortz stated that he believes Vignone and his family poisoned him and his family with cyanide when they were neighbors in the past. Vignone’s workplace was known to Kortz, who said he followed his mail route. According to WTAE, he informed detectives that he “going to put several shots in him.”

Kotz ditched his gun at the scene of the crime and drove his vehicle to a police station to surrender.

The event was being investigated by a number of agencies, including the US Postal Inspection Service, Allegheny County Police Department, and Collier Township Police Department.

Residents in the area said they heard many gunshots and spotted a white van fleeing the scene.

WTAE reported that Debbie Bock was with a contractor working on her house when they heard gunshots. Vigone was found on the ground by the couple when they raced to the site. The contractor offered assistance to the sufferer. “He grabbed for him to see if there was a pulse and see if there was anything he could do,” Bock told the source. “But it was evident that he was deceased.”

On Thursday night, Kortz stood in front of a judge. He was charged with assassinating a US government employee and possessing a handgun for the purpose of committing a felony. He will next appear in front of you.