A man has been charged with terrorism and ‘extreme’ pornography, according to the police.

Mason Yates, of Elstreet Court, Widnes, was detained on Friday, January 8, after officers served a warrant at his home.

The 18-year-old was charged with two counts of possessing a document or record likely to be beneficial to a person preparing or committing a terrorist act, in violation of section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He’s also been charged with having an extreme pornographic image on his person.

On Thursday, he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, and on Friday, November 19, he will appear in Central Criminal Court.

Greater Manchester Officers stated in a statement: “Thousands of reports from the public assist police in combating the terrorist threat each year.

“If something doesn’t seem right, trust your instincts and ACT by reporting it anonymously to the police at gov.uk/ACT.

