A man has been charged with starting a house fire that killed his father.

A 26-year-old California man has been charged with causing a house fire that killed his father over the weekend.

Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, the incident occurred. Firefighters were called to a duplex fire on Valley View Road near Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood. One individual was rescued from the residence and transferred to a hospital in critical condition. According to NewsChannel5, the individual, identified as Jim Hassey, was later pronounced deceased.

A witness told authorities that the victim’s son, John Hassey, was standing in the back of the house watching the fire, according to a warrant obtained by WKRN.

When the witness inquired if everyone was okay, John Hassey said, “I’m sure he’ll be fine,” according to the report.

When another witness proceeded to ask John Hassey whether he needed any assistance, the latter said, “You can help him if you want.”

“There was a guy standing there in shorts, he didn’t have a shirt, and flip flops, and he had a cup, like he was drinking out of a cup, and they said ‘Is there anybody else in there hurt?’” recalled Enoch Hartman, a neighbor who ran to the house after seeing smoke coming from it. And he replied, ‘Yes.'”

Hartman adds, “It was bizarre.”

Following the fire, witnesses saw John Hassey depart the site, leading them to call the cops. He was later discovered sitting on a curb several homes away, according to fire department personnel.

Investigators discovered that the fire in John Hassey’s room was set on purpose, killing the father. Although firefighters were able to put out the fire, one side of the duplex was completely destroyed. The occupants on the other side were able to get out safely, and the unit was only slightly damaged, according to fire officials.

The occurrence is still being investigated, and the reason for it is unknown.

John Hassey was arrested and charged with aggravated arson and felony arson. Additional charges, according to officials, are also possible. He was arrested and placed into the Metro jail on a $300,000 bond.

