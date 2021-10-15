A man has been charged with raping a woman aboard a Pennsylvania train and has been detained.

A guy was arrested on Friday in Upper Darby Township, Pennsylvania, after allegedly sexually assaulting a lady aboard a SEPTA train on Wednesday.

According to Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Tim Bernhardt, the man, Fiston M. Ngoy, has been charged with rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault, among other things.

SEPTA officers apprehended Fiston after the incident, and the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, according to police. According to WPVI-TV in Philadelphia, he is being held on lieu of 10% of $180,000 bail.

“I spoke with the victim this afternoon. She is a woman of incredible strength. Bernhardt said, “She came out, she supplied a lot of information, and she’s on the mend.”

The attack took place on the Market-Frankford Line’s westbound train on Wednesday night, and was filmed on surveillance cameras. A SEPTA employee called the cops, who arrived at the 69th Street Transportation Center to meet the train.

According to a SEPTA spokesperson, a police officer discovered Ngoy partially clothed on the train with the victim nearby.

The alleged incident occurred while other passengers on the train stood by and “did nothing,” according to investigators.

SEPTA and the Upper Darby Police Department were asked for comment by the Washington Newsday.

A person is charged with rape if they force or threaten to force another person to engage in sexual actions against their will, according to Pennsylvania law. Rape is a first-degree felony in the state, with perpetrators facing up to 20 years in jail and a $25,000 fine.

According to World Population Review, there were 4,351 rape cases in Pennsylvania in 2021.

A number of rape instances have recently been reported around the state. In September, a 14-year-old girl claimed that her manager at a McDonald’s in Pittsburgh assaulted and harassed her in February. McDonald’s is being sued by the girl’s family for the incident.

Rice Enterprises, which manages the McDonald’s location in Pittsburgh, allegedly knew there was security film showing the manager, Walter Garner, touched the girl and harassed other women, according to the family’s lawyer, Alan Perer.

