A man has been charged with operating a private airport on his property.

After his neighbors allegedly complained about the airfield on his Afton, Minnesota, property, a man was charged with seven counts.

This airstrip, according to Afton Local Administrator Ron Moorse, is in violation of city rules. He said the case is being investigated by the city attorney and Washington County police.

The airstrip is 2,200 feet long and was created by Jeffrey Walker in his field behind his house, according to CBS station WCCO. Walker told the source that flying is a pastime of his and that the airport was created for his own use in 2003.

According to Moorse of The Washington Newsday, Walker does not have the necessary authorization to own and manage his own airstrip. He also stated that the airfield is listed with the Federal Aviation Administration, indicating that planes looking for a landing spot can see it. Walker’s airstrip was categorized as a private-use airport on the FAA website, according to The Washington Newsday.

However, according to Moorse, the only way for an airstrip to be removed off the FAA’s website is for the land owner to request it.

He stated that the probe began in response to complaints from neighbors, but that problems with the airstrip apparently began around 2003. When the matter originally occurred, Moorse said he wasn’t the city administrator, but neighbors complained about the noise, and Walker was charged with operating an unauthorized airport. By 2009, Moorse claimed that Walker had to make his airport inoperable due to a judge’s ruling.

“I arrived in 2010 and was unaware of any problems until around 2020, when this airfield was suddenly used and neighbors began to complain again,” Moorse told The Washington Newsday.

Walker may have ceased using the airfield for a period of time, he suspects, and no one followed up to make sure he followed the judge’s order.

This time, Moorse stated that the city will ensure that Walker follows the judge’s ruling.

“The first thing we want to happen is for him to do something to make that airfield unusable,” Moorse said. “Number two is that putting a huge “x” on the ground makes the airport appear unusable from the air. This is a condensed version of the information.