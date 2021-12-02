A man has been charged with murdering a couple and torching their homes over a heroin money dispute.

Manuel Gomez, 32, was charged with two counts of aggravated murder in a Vermont court on Wednesday. According to The Associated Press, Gomez is accused of killing two people over a drug sales debt.

Gomez, of Hartford, Connecticut, admitted to shooting and killing Carol Fradette, 29, and David Thompson, 48, in their residences on a property in Woodbury, Vermont, in October 2018, and then setting both homes on fire.

Gomez faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole if convicted of any charge.

Both victims were shot in their flats, and investigators believe the fires were started to destroy evidence at the crime scenes.

According to authorities, Gomez allegedly supplied huge quantities of heroin to Thompson, who then distributed it along with crack cocaine in and around Woodbury. Thompson allegedly owed Gomez more than $20,000 over the course of the transactions, according to Thompson’s family, friends, and other contacts, who were questioned by police around the time of his death.

Thompson, they said, only wanted to get out of the business, but he knew he owed someone a lot of money.

According to an affidavit submitted with the court, Gomez claims he knows nothing about the shootings and was not involved in any manner.

According to investigators, a cell phone recovered from one of the crime scenes could link Gomez to the cries in the months following the killings. On the day of the shootings, the phone’s GPS data purportedly showed it traveling from Hartford, Connecticut to Woodbury.

According to the affidavit, authorities discovered further DNA evidence on the phone that links it to Gomez.

According to WPTZ, a Vermont NBC affiliate, investigators apparently obtained a search warrant for Google browsing history records for an email account located on the phone three years after the killings.

Searches for Fradette were purportedly found in the history, including a visit to her Facebook profile. The day following the shootings, there were also suspected searches for breaking news and obituaries for East Calais, a hamlet near Woodbury.

Gomez allegedly informed officers that the Google account “might” have belonged to him, but he wasn’t sure.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

During the trial, Gomez’s lawyer entered not guilty pleas on his behalf. This is a condensed version of the information.