A man has been charged with murder, a drunk driver has killed a teen, and a snow warning has been issued.

Good evening, here are the most recent headlines from The Washington Newsday for Thursday, September 30 to keep you informed.

Patrick Boyle, a father of two, was murdered in Huyton, and a man has been charged with his murder.

Mr Boyle, 26, was shot twice in the chest in Newway, Huyton, on July 1st, around 5.55 p.m.

He was sent to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

Reuben Murphy, 25, of Oak Avenue, Newton-le-Willows, has now been charged with his murder.

Murder, possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition are among the charges.

On Friday, October 1, Murphy will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court.

The whole story may be found HERE.

When a drunk motorist hit over 100 mph in 30 and 40 mph zones, he killed a teenager.

Andrew Price “lost control” of his black Lexus IS in Haydock, hitting four parked cars and slamming into front gardens.

Adam Edwards, a 19-year-old backseat passenger, died in an ambulance on his way to the hospital after suffering catastrophic internal injuries.

Anthony Finch, 25, a front-seat passenger, was put into a coma and spent three months in the hospital as a result of his life-changing injuries.

Price “died” at the scene, but was brought back to life using CPR and defibrillation shocks, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

When CCTV evidence of his “shocking” driving was aired in court today, members of the victims’ relatives gasped.

“You opted to drive very dangerously for no reason other than your own pleasure,” Judge Stuart Driver, QC, told Price.

Mr Edwards died and Mr Finch was seriously injured as a result of Price’s unsafe driving. Price, 27, of Southworth Road, Newton-le-Willows, admitted to causing Mr Edwards’ death and Mr Finch’s serious injuries.

When he collided in Vista Road near its intersection with Queen’s Road at around 8.50 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, he was carrying three passengers.

The whole story may be found HERE.

Things aren’t looking good if you were hoping for a late Indian summer or a pleasant autumn.

Temperatures have dropped dramatically over Merseyside as the weather has been gloomy or rainy.

And it doesn’t appear that the weather will improve anytime soon.

In certain parts of Merseyside, temperatures are anticipated to drop to 13C throughout the day and 10C in the early morning.

Yorkshire, to be precise. “The summary has come to an end.”