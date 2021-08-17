A man has been charged with hate crimes after allegedly using a slingshot to vandalize Chinese-owned businesses.

The city’s district attorney revealed Monday that a man was charged with hate crimes in San Francisco for breaking the windows of 20 largely Chinese-owned shops with a slingshot, pipe, or hammer.

According to prosecutors, Derik Barreto, 36, is facing a total of 33 criminal offenses. 27 counts of vandalism, four counts of second-degree burglary, misdemeanor counts of burglary tools and a concealed firearm, and 31 instances of hate crime enhancements are included in the charges.

The hate-crime enhancements were added after Barreto, who was accused of riding a kick scooter while conducting his crimes, allegedly told police that he targeted companies he thought were owned by Chinese people.

In a statement, District Attorney Chesa Boudin stated, “We absolutely do not condone violence or intolerance in San Francisco.” “Chinese-owned enterprises should be allowed to operate without fear of vandalism, burglary, or harassment based on race. We stand with San Francisco’s AAPI community in the face of evil and will do everything we can to ensure that everyone is safe.”

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have observed a deeply worrying increase in the occurrence of hate and violence against the AAPI community,” Boudin continued in his statement. We will not tolerate it and will do everything possible to put a stop to it.”

Between April and August 2021, Barreto is suspected of committing these crimes. The five burglary charges arise from incidents in which Barreto allegedly stole money and other items after breaking into businesses through damaged windows.

Hate crimes against Asian and Pacific Islander persons have climbed drastically in the United States since 2021. Stop AAPI Hate, a national nonprofit that tracks racially motivated crimes linked to the epidemic, released a report on racially motivated occurrences against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders on Thursday.

AAPI must be stopped. Between March 2020 and June 2021, Hate received reports of 9,081 occurrences, according to the organization. There were 4,533 of them this year, compared to 4,548 last year.

On August 4, the results of a US Census Bureau poll were released, revealing that Asian American households were twice as likely as white households to indicate they didn’t have enough food during the pandemic because they were “afraid to go or didn’t want.” This is a condensed version of the information.