A man has been charged with flying a helicopter to Dairy Queen in order to purchase an ice cream cake.

Last week, a helicopter pilot looking to satisfy his ice cream cake desires by landing immediately outside a Dairy Queen had a rude awakening when the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) charged him with unauthorized landing.

According to an RCMP release, the anonymous pilot was charged with one count of hazardous operation of an aircraft on August 4. He was licensed to lawfully operate the helicopter but not to park it outside the Tisdale, Saskatchewan ice cream business. The landing took at around 5 p.m. on July 31 in “a high-traffic parking lot.” “The helicopter threw up dust and debris throughout the area, which includes schools, an aquatic complex, and more,” according to the RCMP.

A passenger exited the chopper as soon as it arrived and dashed to the Dairy Queen to get the ice cream cake. While no information on the passenger was published, the RCMP stated the pilot is a 34-year-old man from Leroy, Saskatchewan, which is around 105 kilometers (65 miles) distant from the Dairy Queen. The town of Leroy does not have its own Dairy Queen.

According to the CBC, Tisdale Mayor Al Jellicoe was driving near the ice cream shop at the time of the event and had initially assumed that an air ambulance had arrived when he noticed a red helicopter parked outside. He stated that seeing a woman exit the chopper, cross the street in front of him, and enter the Dairy Queen astounded him.

“Well, I figured someone had to be hungry,” Jellicoe explained. “At first, I thought it was probably not the best idea… When they arrived, the parking lot was completely empty. That, I guess, does not make it right.”

Kiara Broeckel, a Tisdale Dairy Queen employee, told The Canadian Press that store employees were unaware of the helicopter incident until the RCMP released a press release announcing the man’s arrest. Some people had come to the business hoping to see another landing or to see if the ice cream cake was good enough to warrant a helicopter lift, she claimed.

“They appear to be [good enough],” Broeckel added. “I don’t think you’d need a helicopter to get there. This is a condensed version of the information.