A man has been charged with allegedly sending ten minors images and videos of masturbation.

According to state authorities, a 32-year-old male from Washington, D.C., was detained last week after allegedly sending obscene materials to youngsters and attempting to make child pornography.

Glenn Matthews has been held in custody pending his trial for attempted child pornography creation, attempted enticing, enticement of a juvenile, and transmitting obscene material to minors. Channing D. Phillips, the Acting United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, revealed the news in a statement posted Wednesday.

Matthews was detained on July 22 following the filing of a criminal complaint in the District Court for the District of Columbia, which was unsealed last week.

Between July 2020 and November of the same year, Matthews allegedly used his Instagram account, “SOUTHSIDEAREA,” to transmit graphic photographs and videos of himself masturbating to ten different juveniles, according to the lawsuit.

Matthews allegedly sought to meet at least two of these youngsters for sex, one of whom he recommended meeting near the Anacostia Metro Station, according to authorities.

He also allegedly sought sexual photographs of at least one alleged juvenile and took a screenshot of another alleged minor’s explicit photo, which he threatened to share with others if the alleged minor did not comply with his demands.

Matthews was held by Judge Michael Harvey at a hearing on Monday until his trial. On August 20, a preliminary hearing will be held.

According to the statement, Matthews’ case is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., and the FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, which is made up of FBI agents and local, state, and federal partners.

New York state authorities announced earlier this month that a convicted sex offender pled guilty to similar charges, which included sending images of an adult penis to a 12-year-old girl via social media while pretending to be a teenager.

Ryan Behar, 41, pled guilty to mailing obscene images to the young girl in federal court in Brooklyn on July 6. He also admitted to perpetrating the crime despite the fact that he was required by state law to register as a sex offender.

In October 2020, Behar contacted the girl on Instagram while pretending to be a teen boy.

The victim emailed the convicted sex offender an image of a young child and said, "This is what I look like," after telling Behar she was 12 years old. In response to the communication, Behar requested that the victim send him photographs of her body, but