A man has been charged with 16 offenses for threatening a BMW driver before stealing the car.

Ryan Brennan, the suspect, was driving a black Nissan Juke when it collided with a blue Volkswagen Polo on Capesthorne Road in Warrington just before 6.30 a.m. on August 20.

The 39-year-old then threatened and took a black BMW driven by another motorist on the scene.

The guy smashed into a fence on Poplars Avenue, just off Capesthorne Road, after fleeing with the BMW.

No one was seriously injured during the incident, according to Cheshire Police officers.

Brennan was detained during the event and has now been charged with 16 counts.

Two counts of dangerous driving, threat to kill, two counts of assault by beating, two counts of attempted robbery, affray, robbery, possession of a knife in a public place, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, assault of an emergency services worker, driving without insurance, failure to stop following a collision, failure to report a collision, and driving without insurance are among the charges.

Brennan was remanded in police custody after appearing in Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 24.

On Tuesday, September 21, he will appear in Liverpool Crown Court.