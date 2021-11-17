A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering three men with cyanide-laced alcohol.

Three men were allegedly killed with cyanide-laced wine, according to a 62-year-old man apprehended in India.

In the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, police detained N Rajasekar on Monday in connection with the deaths of Muruganandam, 57, and his two friends S Sakthivel, 61, and M Parthiban, 35. The three victims allegedly consumed the alcohol in an abandoned old house in their neighborhood, according to the police.

“After 6:30 p.m., they set out on foot for their homes. Sakthivel and Muruganandam passed out beside a supermarket. Sakthivel was taken to his home by his relatives, who called the 108-ambulance service. He was pronounced deceased by an ambulance service emergency medical technician. Muruganandam was transported to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where he was pronounced dead by physicians. Parthiban was discovered dead in his own home “According to the Times of India, a police officer remarked.

The suspect was having an affair with a woman that Muruganandam was also interested in, according to preliminary investigation. Rajasekar allegedly planned to assassinate Muruganandam in order to end the love triangle.

On Nov. 4, Rajasekar presented Muruganandam with a whiskey bottle laced with cyanide as a gift. Muruganandam shared the whiskey with his two pals the next day. After ingesting the alcohol, the trio passed out and perished.

“Further inquiry revealed that Rajasekar had given the trio cyanide-laced whiskey. Despite Rajasekar’s personal animosity toward Muruganandam, the latter’s two friends were also victims of the scheme “R. Vincent, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said The Hindu.

The victims were taken to a morgue for autopsy, and the liquor bottle was taken to a forensic lab. The presence of cyanide in the bottle was later discovered by lab results.

According to Times Now, police reviewed CCTV footage prior to the poisoning incident and discovered Rajasekar and Muruganandam walking together.

After his arrest, Rajasekar admitted to the crime. He was charged with murder and remanded in detention by a judge.

Last month, an Indian man was arrested for strangling and killing his 6-year-old daughter and wife by feeding them poison-laced ice cream. The guy is accused of murdering his family in order to move in with the woman with whom he was having an affair.