A man has been arrested for allegedly trafficking $15,000 in methamphetamine.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Illinois man Tuesday afternoon for allegedly trafficking drugs.

Detectives were conducting surveillance on a known “drug home” when they spotted a car leave, according to a Facebook post on the law enforcement agency’s page. When officers observed the plate on the vehicle did not match the vehicle’s registration, they performed a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, Bradley Hicks.

The report stated, “During the roadside inquiry, officers observed Methamphetamine in plain view in the front seat of the vehicle.” “Detectives confiscated roughly 155 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine and counterfeit money during a search of the vehicle.”

Hicks was brought to the McCracken County Regional Jail after being apprehended. According to the newspaper, Hicks has a long criminal background, and the drugs have a street worth of more than $15,000.

Hicks was previously charged with various drug-related offences in Kentucky, as well as forgery, criminal mischief, and theft, according to a spokeswoman from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Hicks was not suspected of being under the influence at the time of the traffic stop.

Hicks was most likely intended to sell the methamphetamine, according to the representative. The drugs were sent to the state police, who will conduct tests to ensure that they are indeed methamphetamine.

“Typically, if you’re a user who isn’t planning on selling, you won’t have more than a few grams,” he said.

Officers frequently respond to and make arrests linked to drug activity in the county, according to the sheriff’s office spokesman, and they are familiar with some of the “drug homes,” which are properties with a history of drug-related offenses. The bulk of calls concern marijuana, while officers respond to methamphetamine the most commonly as a felony-level substance, according to him.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the availability of methamphetamine has increased in the United States, as has the harm it has caused.

Hicks was charged with failure, no registration plates, and no registration receipt. This is a condensed version of the information.