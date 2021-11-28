A man has been arrested for allegedly suffocating an infant left in his care.

Last week, police arrested a man accused of killing a three-month-old baby who had been left in his care for a day.

Officers from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division apprehended Ny’Jshore J. Green on November 22. (SLED). He’s accused of fatally assaulting the small youngster, causing a “large skull fracture.” Green is charged with one count of homicide by child abuse.

On November 16, the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency call in Manning, South Carolina. According to an arrest warrant acquired by Law & Crime, they discovered the newborn “unresponsive and cold to the touch” when they arrived at the house.

Despite attempts to save his life, the kid was eventually brought to a neighboring hospital and proclaimed dead.

According to SLED agent Erin N. Beasley, the significant skull fracture “due to blunt force trauma on the right side of [the child’s]head” was the most likely factor in the death.

Green had been babysitting the boy on the day of his death and was considered the sole caretaker, according to authorities.

The infant’s and his normal caregivers’ identity have not been revealed to the public. It’s also unknown why Green was given custody of the youngster or what would have prompted him to allegedly abuse him.

The warrant for Green’s arrest stated, “The defendant caused the injuries that resulted in [the baby’s]death, and the injuries occurred under conditions demonstrating an extraordinary indifference to human life.”

Green is now being held without bond at the Clarendon County Detention Center. The Third Circuit Solicitor’s Office will try his case.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was contacted by the Washington Newsday for comment on this story.

SLED did not confirm his relationship to his victim or divulge anything further about the infant’s identification in the arrest warrant.

