A man has been arrested for allegedly starting a house fire that killed his infant daughter and her grandparents.

On Monday, a New Jersey man was arrested for reportedly setting fire to his family’s home, killing his infant daughter and her grandparents.

Michael Sanders, 23, is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated arson, and causing serious bodily harm or property damage.

According to NBC Philadelphia, the incident occurred at 3:40 a.m. on Friday when Sanders set fire to his family’s duplex on the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Hamilton Township.

Sander’s 9-month-old daughter Malani Sanders and her 42-year-old grandma Tiffany Abrams-Jones were discovered dead at the site, according to authorities. WPVI reports that three others were rushed to the hospital with significant burn injuries.

Prince Jones, Malani’s grandfather, died of his injuries on Sunday at the age of 50. According to investigators, the infant’s mother, who was also present in the residence, and one other person suffered critical injuries.

According to WPVI, Sanders allegedly sent his daughter’s mother a text message early Friday asking her to get their child out of the house, according to a witness.

Sanders was spotted wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, a mask, and white gloves on the day of the incident. He boarded a taxi from Trenton and was dropped off near the residence on Woodlawn Avenue about 15 minutes before the fire started, according to investigators.

According to the New York Post, detectives acquired video evidence from a gas station where Sanders was captured on security camera buying flammable liquid and cigars approximately 10 minutes before the alleged crime.

Due to smoke alarms, tenants of the neighboring semi-detached property where the fire spread were able to flee the blaze. “One of the tenants phoned me and said the house was on fire, so I came immediately away, but it’s unbelievable,” Joseph Shamma, the house’s landlord, told WPVI.

Sanders has been detained until trial, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Shamma told WPVI, “It’s very difficult, it’s dreadful.” “My thoughts and prayers are with the family. I mean, I see them on a daily basis. We weren’t friends, but they were regular people…awful.” it’s

The investigation is still underway. HTF Detective Jennifer Eyster can be reached at 609-989-6406 if anyone has information.