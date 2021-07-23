A man has been arrested for allegedly plotting a mass shooting of sorority girls in the name of’vengeance.’

According to authorities, a 21-year-old male from Highland County, Ohio, who characterized himself as a “incel,” was apprehended by federal officials on Wednesday after allegedly plotting a mass killing of women at a university in the state.

Tres Genco, of Hillsboro, was charged with one count of attempting to commit a hate crime and one count of illegally carrying a machinegun by a federal grand jury, according to a statement made by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio on the same day as Genco’s arrest.

According to the attorney’s office, deputies from the Highland County Sheriff’s Department responded to Genco’s residence on March 12, 2020, and discovered a weapon with a bump stock attached, multiple filled magazines, body armor, and cartons of ammo, among other things.

During a search of Genco’s home, police discovered a modified Glock-style 9mm semi-automatic pistol with no manufacturer’s mark or serial number stashed in a heating vent in his room, according to prosecutors.

Genco described himself as a “incel,” or “involuntary celibate,” which prosecutors defined as “a mostly male internet group harboring hate toward women.”

The attorney’s office noted, “Incels incite violence in support of their view that women unjustly deny them sexual or romantic attention to which they believe they are due.”

Prior to his arrest, Genco allegedly authored a manifesto in which he vowed that he would “slaughter” women “out of anger, jealousy, and retribution.” On the day he composed the manifesto, he allegedly looked up sororities and a university in Ohio on the internet.

Genco allegedly conducted surveillance at an undisclosed Ohio institution on Jan. 15, 2020, and searched the internet the same day for terms like “planning a shooting crime” and “when does preparing for a crime become an attempt?”

In 2019, Genco allegedly bought tactical gloves, a bulletproof vest, a hoodie with the word “Revenge” on it, cargo trousers, a bowie knife, a skull facemask, two Glock 17 magazines, a 9mm Glock 17 clip, and a holster clip concealed carry for a Glock, according to the attorney’s office.

According to the statement, Genco also allegedly created another document named “isolated” that he defined as “the writing of the deluded and murderous.” “Your hopeful buddy and murderer,” he allegedly signed the document.

According to the accusation, Genco had profiles on a popular incel website from at least July 2019 until mid-March 2020, and was a frequent poster.

He revealed his past experience of spraying orange juice on women and couples with a water gun in one of his posts.