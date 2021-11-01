A man going through Liverpool’s city center park was arrested with a large machete.

Merseyside Police said they were “surprised” to find the man wandering around the park with the massive blade in his hand, and they acted immediately to seize the weapon and arrest him.

According to authorities, the suspect was apprehended without incident.

A huge black knife with a serrated edge is shown in a police photo. The blade appears to be much longer than 30 centimeters.

Carrying any sharp or bladed object in a public place is illegal in the United Kingdom, with the exception of a folding pocket knife with a cutting edge of 7.62 cm (3 inches) or less.

At 12:34 on Monday (November 1), Merseyside Police tweeted about the arrest, writing: “During the hours of darkness, City Centre Neighbourhood Officers on foot patrol in the L3 area came encountered a male strolling through a park with a machete.

“Everyone was as astonished as the other. When confronted, the male placed his machete on the ground.

“I was dutifully apprehended without incident.”