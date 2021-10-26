A man gets the last laugh with a cold caller, ‘horrific’ sights outside a club, and the St Johns Shopping Centre is for sale.

Good afternoon, these are the lunchtime headlines from The Washington Newsday.

After being phoned by a “scammer” who wanted to talk about his “recent vehicle accident,” a man had the last laugh.

Yesterday morning, he reported he received a cold call from a 0208 number (Sunday).

In a Facebook forum for Crosby residents, he wrote: “I was just called by 0208xxxxxxx.

“They wanted to talk to me about my recent automobile accident, was I hurt?” “They wanted to talk to me about my recent car accident, was I hurt?”

Yes, I replied. I was given to another handler after receiving a lot of sympathy.

“They took down all of my personal information (which was all bogus) and then inquired about the accident…”

After what a witness described as “horrendous” scenes in the city center, a man was left bleeding.

The confrontation occurred at Mansion on Temple Street and resulted in a man’s face being bloodied and his shirt being pulled off.

The cause of the event is unknown, however video recorded at the site shows the roped-off area outside the club had been flattened, with a woman stating, “We’re not going in there!”

The images were taken about 12.30 a.m. yesterday (Sunday).

Witnessing the events, a woman said: “It was very appalling.

“I’m still in shock, and I’m glad I don’t usually go out after 12 a.m.”

One of Liverpool’s most well-known and well-known shopping malls has been sold.

AnaCap Financial Partners and asset management RivingtonHark have purchased St Johns Shopping Centre.

The transaction’s valuation has not been announced, however property news outlet EG has speculated that the charge may be less than £40 million.

This is much less than the £76.5 million InfraRed paid for the centre from previous owner Land Securities in 2012.