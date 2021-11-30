A man from Toxteth has died after being struck by a train.

A 22-year-old man was visiting from Liverpool when he was hit by a train in Essex.

Yousif Abbas Kadhim, a resident of Toxteth, visited Colchester in August of this year.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, Mr Kadhim was hit by a train at Hythe Railway Station and was pronounced dead at the spot, according to Essex Live.

At 6.37 a.m. on August 21, a train driver reported spotting a body on the tracks at the railway station on Hythe Road in the town.

While emergency personnel dealt with the incident, all lines between Hythe and Wivenhoe train station were shut down for many hours.

Mr Kadhim died of “poly-trauma” as a result of a railway collision, according to a pathologist’s post-mortem report.

Today, Essex Coroner Michelle Brown launched an inquest into Mr Kadhim’s death at Essex Coroner’s Court (Tuesday, November 30).

The coroner will now examine medical and toxicological findings to see if Mr Kadhim was receiving any mental health treatment in Liverpool, she said.

Before adjourning the inquiry to August 18, 2022, Coroner Brown expressed her condolences to Mr Kadhim’s family and friends.

“Officers were summoned to the line near Colchester at 6.37am on Saturday 21 August following reports of a casualty on the tracks,” a BTP spokesperson stated at the time.

“A man was pronounced dead at the spot, despite the presence of paramedics.

“The occurrence is not being investigated as suspicious, and a file for the coroner will be produced.”