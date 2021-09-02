A man from St Helens has been barred from entering the city and is not permitted to touch automobiles.

After repeated convictions for theft of motor vehicles in the previous year, John Corrigan, 22, from the Parr district of St Helens, was given a three-year criminal behaviour order.

Officers from the Community Policing Team in St Helens presented the order before Liverpool Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 1.

For the next three years, the 22-year-old will be unable to enter an area of St Helens that surrounds his home.

Newton Road, Ashtons Green Drive, Fleet Lane, Graville Street, Cornwall Street, Watery Lane, Burton Wood Moss to Parr Flats, and crossing Broad Lane to Newton Road are all off-limits to him.

He’s also not permitted to engage in activity that could disturb, alarm, or distress anyone, or inspire others to do so, or access the grounds of any private property without the permission of the owner, occupier, or renter, according to the order.

Finally, without the owner’s or user’s consent, Corrigan will not be allowed to touch or enter any motor vehicle that does not belong to him.

The only exemption to this law is if he is a fare-paying public transportation passenger or a licensed taxi driver.

“Criminal Behaviour Orders continue to be an extremely effective tool, and our successful application for the CBO against Corrigan shows our commitment to dealing robustly with repeat offenders who have a negative impact on the community,” said Sergeant Andy Lester of the Community Policing Team after the order was issued.

“Should Corrigan fail to comply with the terms of this order, he will be brought back to court and may be imprisoned.”

Anyone with information on car crime is encouraged to contact local police or phone Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.