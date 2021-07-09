A man from Southport is selling his ‘magic’ piano for £52,000.

For an eye-watering £52,000, a “one-of-a-kind” piano signed by forty musical giants is up for sale.

There is “no other piano on Earth like it,” according to owner Craig Manchester of Southport.

He claims that having so many autographs on one piano is “unheard of,” and that this musical instrument is “wonderful.”

Craig, who owns the Lord Street piano business Tesoro Nero, told the ECHO: “It’s like magic, because this is a self-playing piano that allows you to listen to whatever you want, whenever you want.

“This is a one-of-a-kind, cutting-edge piano made to the highest standards.”

The piano was created with signed materials from the Las Vegas Hall of Fame, according to Craig.

He went on to say: “Michael Jackson, the late icon, signed the largest autograph. Elton John, Keith Urban, Missy Elliott, Brandon Flowers, and Monica are among the others.

“This is the only piano of its kind in the world, and it will never be duplicated.”

Self-playing pianos include an electro-mechanical technology that uses programmed music recorded on perforated paper to control the piano motion.

