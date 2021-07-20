A man from South Carolina has pleaded guilty to brutally beating a dog on camera.

Since June, a video has been circulating on social media showing Marcell Riggins, 49, tying up a dog and viciously assaulting the canine with a pole. The dog was repeatedly seen trying to avoid being hit.

Horry County Police Department launched an investigation after receiving many reports from social media users. According to News 13, investigators arrived at the accused’s residence on Friday and seized six pets. Riggins abused a dog, although the dog’s health was unknown.

Meanwhile, Riggins was arrested and charged with animal cruelty at his home in the Conway area.

The accused has pleaded guilty to the charges, according to the Horry County Animal Care Center.

“Today, Marcell Riggins, 49, of Conway, was convicted guilty of animal cruelty charges in front of Magistrate Judge Arakas, as an update to an animal abuse case we revealed last month that resulted from video appearing to show a dog being assaulted with a rod or pole. The dog had been subjected to unnecessary pain and suffering, according to the statement. “We want to thank our law enforcement partners for continuing to advocate for animals, as well as community members who contributed tips and prompted the investigation with social media posts,” says the statement.

At the time, the six dogs retrieved from the accused’s residence were not available for rescue adoption.

Animal cruelty is described as knowingly and willfully hurting, torturing, mutilating, or killing a living animal, as well as depriving them of food and shelter, according to South Carolina law.

If found guilty, the defendant faces a $5,000 fine, a 5-year prison sentence, or both.

A dog died in India last month after being hooked to a motorcycle and dragged along the road by two women. When a group of children confronted the women, they got out of the car and fled the scene.