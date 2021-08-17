A man from Pittsburgh has been sentenced to ten years in prison for conspiring to sell cocaine from his convenience store.

Willie Harris, 42, pleaded guilty to the felony offense in December of this year. He was convicted of conspiring to sell 500 grams or more of cocaine between November 2017 and June 2018, a crime with a minimum sentence of ten years and a maximum punishment of life in prison at the time.

Senior United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab, who issued the term, said Tuesday that it was “adequate but not larger than necessary to meet with the goals of sentencing,” according to a Justice Department press statement.

Prosecutors based their case on wiretaps and surveillance footage obtained from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration, which exposed Woogie’s Market, located on Chartiers Avenue near the Greenway Projects in Pittsburgh’s West End, as a drug supply hub.

Agents tapped two of Harris’ cell phones and mounted a surveillance camera on a pole outside of Woogie’s.

Assistant US Attorney Tonya Goodman referenced Harris’ prior record in a sentencing memorandum, which included a previous federal conviction and a prior 10-year prison sentence for trafficking drugs, as well as several other minor crimes.

Goodman also pointed out that Harris’ earlier convictions and 10-year prison sentence had clearly failed to dissuade him, as he returned to dealing following his release. Harris has repeatedly tested positive for drugs while under court supervision, according to Goodman.

Despite this, Harris was handed a 10-year minimum term as part of a plea deal, with no monetary penalties, which could be up to $8 million in this case.

Harris’ personal circumstances should be taken into account before punishment, according to Steven Townsend, a lawyer for the convicted. Mr. Townsend stated, “Mr. Harris deeply regrets his criminal history and, at the age of 42, he is determined to turning his life around upon parole.”

Monta Banks, another defendant in the case, was found guilty of distributing cocaine, crack, and heroin in Pittsburgh’s West End areas and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

