A man from Oregon was arrested after he painted a Swastika on the memorial to a black man who died in police custody.

After allegedly spray painting a Nazi swastika on the monument of a Black man who died in police custody, a white Oregon man has been charged with a hate crime.

Collin Michael Williams was detained on Thursday by Oregon City police on suspicion of vandalizing the memorial of Jermelle Madison, Jr., who died in Clackamas County Jail at the age of 23. According to KOIN, Williams allegedly filmed himself vandalizing the memorial and brag about it online under a false name.

According to Oregon City Police Sgt. David Edwins, “someone went and vandalized the memorial that had been put up, kicked over candles, and also painted a swastika on the ground near the memorial.” “The individual actively boasted about it… “I unenthusiastically commit a hate crime,” she says, “which is frightening.”

The incident was originally reported to police on Wednesday. Williams was recognized and arrested after an analysis of neighborhood CCTV footage.

Williams allegedly knocked over candles and damaged flowers and photographs that had been left as part of the sidewalk tribute, in addition to painting the swastika.

During a Friday court hearing, prosecutors allegedly laid out a history of Williams’ “dangerous radical thought,” alleging that his cell phone included proof that he had made several death threats against Oregon Governor Kate Brown.

Williams, 20, was charged with a prejudice offense, as well as criminal mischief and abuse of a memorial. His bond has been set at $100,000, and his trial is due to start on October 7th.

Williams worked as a surveyor for Clackamas County, according to multiple local publications. After being caught and charged, it was unclear whether he was still employed by the county.

Clackamas County was contacted for comment by this website.

Madison died on July 3, just days after he was discovered comatose in his detention cell after attempting suicide. His family has stated that he had obvious mental health concerns and has questioned why the jail did not do more to avoid his death, considering his frail mental state. Madison’s death is still being investigated.

Jermelle's grandmother, Lynette Madison, was reportedly stunned to learn that his grave had been defiled with Nazi imagery just days after a vigil was held in his honor.