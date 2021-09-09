A man from Omaha has been charged for repeatedly choking his girlfriend’s daughter with a scarf.

On Tuesday, an Omaha man was sentenced to up to 52 years in jail for choking his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter with a scarf as she lost and regained consciousness.

On December 14, 2020, David J. Coleman, 38, strangled the youngster twice while filming his activities.

The child’s mother discovered the video on Coleman’s phone two days later, which showed her daughter “hanging her 2-year-old daughter with a pink scarf, by her neck, from a shelving unit, causing her to become strangled,” according to the Lincoln Journal-Star, citing an affidavit filed in Douglas County Court.

According to the Lincoln Journal-Star, the toddler, whose identity has not been published, survived multiple chokings that each lasted at least a minute.

In the affidavit, Omaha Police Detective Alexis Boults said that she discovered another video from Coleman’s phone that showed the girl seated in a car and being choked with the same pink scarf, turning “red and blue in the face.”

The affidavit stated, “The victim appeared to try sobbing but was unable to do so because the ligature was pulled so tightly by the suspect to prevent her from breathing, speaking, or crying.”

On Tuesday, prosecutor Molly Keane said in court, “It has impacted this child’s life in ways we may never know.” “It’s a mystery how she managed to survive this ordeal. But she did, which was fortunate for her, her family, and this defendant. Because he’d face a first-degree murder charge,” she added.

Coleman later blamed the child abuse on methamphetamine. According to court documents, he pled not guilty to attempted murder and child abuse allegations.

Coleman was charged with two charges of child abuse resulting in serious physical injury, as well as four years in prison for having a knife in his possession. Coleman will not be eligible for parole for another 42 years. He faces a 52-year prison sentence if he is not granted parole.

According to Latin Times, Douglas County District Judge Duane Dougherty declared in court, “There was considerable violence here.”

“It’s as awful as it gets when someone abuses a child that age — or any age — in that manner,” the judge added.