A man from Ohio has been charged with making threats against a reproductive health clinic.

According to the US Department of Justice, an Ohio man was indicted by a federal grand jury after allegedly threatening a reproductive health care clinic in Columbus (DOJ).

According to court filings, Carlos Manuel Rodriguez Brime, 25, is accused of making two separate phone threats to Your Choice Healthcare, an Ohio reproductive health services facility.

Brime is charged with one count of violating President Bill Clinton’s Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which makes it illegal to intimidate persons seeking or providing reproductive health care. Brime was charged with making threatening statements over the phone and threatening to blow himself up.

Brime is accused of making two separate telephone threats to the reproductive health clinic on April 11.

Brime allegedly threatened to bomb the clinic and kill his pregnant girlfriend, whom he assumed was headed there for an abortion, according to the Department of Justice.

“I’m going to bring the heat because my sweetheart is a patient there.” According to ABC News, Brime allegedly claimed in the first call, “If she kills my baby, I’m going to murder her.”

Brime reportedly called again two hours later, saying, “My organization will be carrying a bomb to your facility.” I recommend that you shut your doors.”

Brime faces up to ten years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted, according to the Department of Justice. His arraignment is set for September 23.

The Justice Department wants to utilize the FACE Act to help challenge Texas’ abortion ban, according to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, “in order to defend the constitutional rights of women and other persons, including access to an abortion.”

While the legislation forbids intimidation, it also outlaws physically impeding or threatening to hinder clinic services, as well as causing damage to abortion clinics and other reproductive health care facilities.

Unlike other states that have attempted to pass legislation prohibiting abortion once a “fetal heartbeat” is detectedâ€”usually around six weeks, before most people realize they’re pregnantâ€”the Texas bill is unique in that it relies on private citizens rather than criminal prosecutors to enforce the ban.

Anyone. This is a condensed version of the information.