A man from North Carolina was sentenced to 100 months in prison for owning 1 million child porn photos and videos.

After investigators discovered he had collected a collection of over one million photographs and films of child pornography, a 66-year-old man from North Carolina was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison this week.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina (USAO-EDNC) announced on the day of the sentencing that Christopher Mark Wilson, of Cary, was sentenced to 100 months in prison and ten years of supervised release for receiving child pornography. On July 8, 2020, he already pleaded guilty to the charges.

According to the USAO-EDNC statement posted to the Department of Justice’s website, prosecutors described Wilson as a “prolific collector” who utilized computers to receive and collect the material during a 17-year period.

Wilson worked for the state of North Carolina and was arrested in May 2019 on 18 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a juvenile at a state information technology building on Wake Forest Road, according to WECT.

In May, police in Washington State made a similar arrest after discovering “vast volumes of really severe content,” including child pornography, on a 35-year-old man’s computer devices.

Following an investigation that began in mid-March, William Dobson of Bellevue was arrested for possessing child pornography. Authorities searched Dobson’s house in the 1800 block of 129th Place Southeast and discovered over 1,000 child pornography photographs and videos on several devices he owned.

According to investigators, at least 800 of those files contained information about child victims.

According to reports, the pornographic items discovered included movies and images of pre-teen and very young children being sexually abused.

“This case is incredibly troubling, both in terms of the large amount of photographs and the intensity of the depictions,” Bellevue Police Department Capt. Debbie Ingram was quoted as saying.

Dobson was charged with first-degree dealing in depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct and possession of depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit content, according to King County prosecutors.

During an interview with the police, Dobson allegedly acknowledged to being hooked to child pornography. He also maintained that he had not committed any acts of violence against minors.