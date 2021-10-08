A man from New Jersey faces 22 charges after being caught on video in a racist rant against a neighbor.

A New Jersey man is facing 22 counts, including bias, intimidation, and harassment, arising from six distinct instances between 2016 and 2021, after being caught on camera going on a racist rant over the Fourth of July weekend.

On July 2, Edward Mathews, 45, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, was caught arguing with an African American neighbor. After protestors gathered outside of Mathews’ home in the days following the encounter, he was arrested on July 5.

In the amateur footage, Mathews can be heard yelling at the man and approaching him, telling him to “back up, back up,” while the man constantly tells him not to touch him. “It’s not Africa,” Mathews continues, and “[if you were born in America], you know what common ground is.” According to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities were aware of Mathews because of previous complaints filed against him, including racially motivated instances last year, such as when he allegedly destroyed a car and left a threatening message. According to authorities, Mathews allegedly ordered the neighbor’s acquaintance to leave the area after a racist confrontation.

Several people were arrested during the protests at Mathews’ house after reportedly causing property damage and engaging in violent behavior such as throwing rocks, spitting, and using pepper spray.

According to reports, Mathews has been the subject of 43 complaints dating back to 2016. Many of the protestors were said to be dissatisfied with the Mount Laurel Police Police’s (MLPD) handling of the occurrences, and that the department had frequently shown bias to Mathews. An independent examination into the allegations found no evidence of the department’s involvement.

“MLPD could have devised an efficient remedy and offered solace to the residents Mathews had victimized sooner than his July 2 arrest,” the prosecutor’s office stated in a statement. The office stated that they “empathize with the inhabitants of Essex Place who were on the receiving end of Mathews’ behaviour” in reference to the independent investigation. “No one should have to face racist harassment anywhere, but certainly not in their own neighborhood or home,” one of the prosecutors said. The investigation is ongoing. This is a condensed version of the information.