A man from New Jersey collaborated with white supremacists to vandalize synagogues and was sentenced to prison as a result.

After conspiring with members of a white supremacist hate group to vandalize homes owned by African Americans and Jews around the country in 2019, a 20-year-old man from Camden County, New Jersey, will serve just over a year in prison, state authorities revealed Tuesday.

Acting United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey Rachael Honig said in a statement that Richard Tobin, of Brooklawn, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison in Camden federal court on Tuesday.

Tobin had pled guilty to an information charging him with conspiracy against rights in front of District Judge Robert Kugler.

Tobin was also given three years of supervised release in addition to his prison sentence.

According to documents submitted in this case and confessions made in court, Tobin admitted to being a member of the white supremacist organisation “The Base” between September 15 and September 23, 2019. He further said that during that time, he corresponded online with other members and urged them to destroy and vandalize properties associated with African Americans and Jews, according to the statement.

Tobin coined the phrase “Kristallnacht,” which means “Night of Broken Glass” in German. It was an allusion to the Nazis’ planned genocide of Jews in Germany in November 1938, which included the destruction of Jewish houses, synagogues, businesses, and schools.

On September 21, 2019, members of The Base spray painted hate symbols on synagogues in Racine, Wisconsin, and Hancock, Michigan.

Tobin has previously urged members of the white supremacist group to distribute propaganda fliers, break windows, and slash the tires of African-American and Jewish-owned vehicles.

Tobin wanted to “instill fear into those communities across the country,” according to Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“Richard Tobin advocated for terrible acts of violence against people and places of worship based on their religion or skin color. We are glad to have worked with our colleagues in the Civil Rights Division and the Joint Terrorism Task Force to hold him accountable for his racist and anti-Semitic conduct “According to reports, Honig said.

Yousef Omar Barasneh, one of Tobin’s conspirators, pleaded guilty to conspiracy against rights in federal court in the Eastern District of Wisconsin for his role in the vandalism of the Racine synagogue.