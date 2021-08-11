A man from Merseyside has spotted the Loch Ness Monster for the eighth time this year.

While on vacation in Scotland, a Merseyside man claims to have seen the mythical Loch Ness Monster.

Colin Veacock, 55, from Aintree, was parked in the penultimate layby north of Urquhart Castle in the Scottish Highlands, around 13 miles southwest of Inverness.

The retired delivery man observed something two-thirds of the way across the lake while scanning the water with his binoculars.

“He originally thought it was a foot high and approximately five foot long, but later was able to compare it with the Jacobite Warrior tourist cruise boat as it passed by the area,” said Gary Campbell, keeper of the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register.

Tourists often confuse ripples on the loch’s surface with evidence of a creature that does not exist, according to skeptics.

Others argue that no credible cellphone or video footage of anything like the alleged monster exists.

“As a result, he indicated that what he observed was easily the length of the handrail at the back of that boat, leading him to re-assess what he saw as approximately two foot high and ten to twelve feet long,” Mr Campbell continued. Two other families in the layby, he said, had witnessed the same thing.”

The July 30 sighting came just 11 days after the ninth sighting of “Nessie” this year. On July 19, a Chester man and his daughter reported seeing an unusual activity in the lake.

They saw Loch Ness around 3.20 p.m. while hillwalking above Fort Augustus, a settlement on the south-west end of Loch Ness.

“They indicated a cruise boat had passed around 20 minutes earlier, although there was no boat movement at the time of the sighting,” Mr Campbell added.

On June 2, an adolescent visitor from Cambridge observed an unidentifiable creature at Urquhart Bay, close to the loch’s famed castle, for two seconds.

“He stated a hump came up against the waves, appearing like a turtle’s back, black in color with a green tinge,” Mr Campbell said. The weather was nice and sunny, with excellent visibility, he reported.

