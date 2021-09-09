A man from Los Angeles is charged with animal cruelty after setting his dog on fire.

A California man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after setting fire to his family dog.

On Aug. 22, surveillance footage seized from a South Los Angeles residence showed a guy walking into a park with a leashed dog. Flames erupted after a few minutes, and the man exited the park without his pet.

Brandon Jerold Smith, 24, was later arrested and charged with one felony offense of cruelty to animals and one felony crime of burning of another’s property. He denied the charges and entered a not guilty plea.

Hennesy, a 7-year-old corgi mix dog that Smith had set ablaze, was rescued by animal rescuers. Unfortunately, the dog, later dubbed Eponine by rescuers, died from his injuries several days after the incident.

Carrie-Lynn Neales of A Purposeful Rescue, an organization dedicated to saving dogs from high-kill shelters in the Los Angeles area, told KNBC, “I’ve never witnessed something so terrible.” “I went to see her at our vet on Thursday, and that’s when I saw the extent of the trauma and cruelty… It’s something I’ll never forget seeing — and it was horrifying.”

Smith, 24, has mental disorders, according to Serena Prentice, his ex-girlfriend with whom he had a child. She went on to say that he does drugs and has a violent past. Smith is also the subject of a restraining order issued by Serena.

Serena told the newspaper, “He was threatening me before everything even happened.” “I made many calls to the police station.”

Smith had livestreamed himself burning birds on fire on Instagram in August, according to Serena, who has videos of their son playing with the dog.

According to KABC, she remarked, “That’s an individual I don’t want going around.” “If someone can do it to an animal, they can do it to a person.”

The canine has burns all over her body, according to Hillary Rosen, who also works with A Purposeful Rescue.

Rosen added, “There was swelling all over her body, from her paws to her ears, her neck, her stomach, and her entire back had welts.”

Serena’s sister, Stephanie Prentice, was left devastated by the tragedy.

She told KNBC, “You sit here and take this dog on a stroll, and she thinks she’s enjoying a nice walk to the park, and you tie her up and set her on fire.” “It’s incredible to see. It’s a horrible situation.”