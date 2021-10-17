A man from Liverpool has been accused with fighting the Ku Klux Klan.

At a period when the South Carolina National Guard was tasked with combating the Ku Klux Klan, a Liverpool-born man became the first Black commanding general.

While much of his early life is unknown, Robert Brown Elliott is thought to have been born in the port city of Liverpool in 1842 to West Indian parents, before attending Eton and coming to the United States in 1867.

When he was elected to represent South Carolina with 60% of the vote in 1871, he became the fourth Black person to serve in the US House of Representatives, three of whom were from the state.

During the height of the KKK’s initial incarnation, the Republican Governor of South Carolina, Robert K. Scott, gave Elliott power to raise a militia to protect Black people against the white supremacist group.

Elliott used his early statements in Congress to advocate for African-American civil rights, to oppose the restoration of political rights to ex-Confederates after the Civil War, and to call for an end to the KKK’s terrorism.

In the aftermath of the American Civil War, he was elected to Congress during a period of KKK lynchings and harassment of Black people.

The “intellectually gifted” Black legislator utilized his flamboyant flair and “great oratorical talents” to promote a radical politics that alarmed his white colleagues, both Democrats and Republicans.

Elliott was also noticeable because of his darker coloring than the other mixed-race African-Americans in the House.

According to his House of Representatives biography, he “seemed to represent the new political opportunities—and southern white apprehensions—ushered in by liberation” of Black slaves during the civil war.

During his time in the House, he worked to pass a Civil Rights Bill that would eliminate discrimination in public transportation, public accommodations, and education, as well as advocating for equal rights for all Americans, especially women.

“I regret, sir, that the dark tint of my complexion may add a color to the charge that I am dominated by personal considerations in my sponsorship of this big bill,” Elliott once told a crowded House.

