A man from Bootle has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and driving under the influence.

A 45-year-old Bootle man was detained on suspicion of kidnapping.

On Tuesday (July 20), about 2:45 a.m., Carlisle police were dispatched to reports of an incident on London Road.

A woman in her 40s, also from Bootle, was brought to Carlisle’s Cumberland Infirmary with minor injuries.

The man was detained and charged with hazardous driving, drunk driving, and kidnapping. He was later freed on police bail.

Anyone with knowledge about the incident can submit a report online here, referencing incident number 21 from July 20, 2021. You can also contact DS Brumpton by dialing 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.

