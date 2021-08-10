A man from Birkenhead was detained for allegedly violating a court order by possessing drugs and alcohol.

On Borough Road in Birkenhead this evening, a man was detained for allegedly violating his Criminal Behaviour Order by being in possession of alcohol and drugs.

The individual was also arrested for reportedly possessing heroin, according to police. He was a known recurrent anti-social behavior offender in the region.

Merseyside Police announced the arrest on Twitter at 10.04pm tonight, using the handle @MerPolWirral (Monday, August 9).

According to research conducted by the House of Commons, police in England and Wales registered roughly 175,000 drug offenses in 2019/20, a 13% rise over the previous year’s figures.

According to the 2019/20 numbers, Merseyside had the highest rate of drug offenses in the two countries, at 8.3 per 1,000 people, up from 6.1 per 1,000 people in 2018/19.

