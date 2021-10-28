A man forced a ‘disgusting image of himself’ into the face of a terrified woman.

A woman claimed she was followed by a man who pushed a horrible image of his genitals into her face.

The tragic occurrence occurred around 6.30pm on Monday, according to Chelsea Cardiff of Birkenhead (October 25).

Chelsea had boarded the train at Hamilton Square when she noticed the man who had boarded the same compartment as her.

“I was sitting down and he was standing up and he was looking at me quite a bit,” the 27-year-old manager explained.

“He got off at the same stop as me at the Rock Ferry train station and was right behind me.”

“I went into the shop, and there’s a bus stop there that’s rather narrow.”

“I tried to walk past him on the bus stop when I came out, and he stood up.”

“I just thought he stood up to allow me pass, and then he put his phone in my face with a picture of his private parts,” I explained.

“I was stunned, so I just kept walking, and he was there behind me, following me up the street.”

“In the end, I crossed the street, pulled over, and pulled out my phone, and he practically ran up the road.”

“I’m very sure he thought I was calling the cops.”

Chelsea described the man as being in his early 30s, 6ft 2in tall, mixed race, and sporting a beard.

“I’m terribly terrified now,” she continued, “and I’m always checking behind me when I go on the train.” In my entire life, I’ve never been anxious.

“What worried me was the fact that he was waiting for me to leave the store.” Normally, I walk through the alleyway, but that night, I was glad I didn’t because he may have followed me.

“The cops have already been excellent. They stated that they will examine the station’s and shop’s CCTV today.

"I've never had anything like that happen to me before. He merely needs to be apprehended." "At around 7.40pm on Monday 25 October officers were alerted to a report of a sexual assault," a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.