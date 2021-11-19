A man fires a gun into the air, and the bullet lands 200 yards away on a woman inside an assisted living facility.

During an argument with a coworker, a South Florida carnival worker shot a gun into the air, and a stray bullet flew through the window of a nearby assisted living home, injuring a 91-year-old woman, according to the Associated Press.

Brandon Craig, 40, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery, and concealing a weapon, according to police.

The bullet went 200 yards, or two football fields, from the Broward County Fairgrounds through a first-floor window and into a room at the Waterside Landing assisted care facility in Margate on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

According to Local 10 News, the woman, whose identity has not been published, was shot in the foot and taken to a local hospital.

“The injury was not life-threatening,” Margate Police Department spokesperson Lieutenant Alain Banatte told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. She is expected to make a full recovery.

The incident occurred at 4:30 a.m., when two carnival employees got into a fight over a woman, according to authorities. One of the workers took out a gun and fired two bullets. According to WTVJ, one of the shots hit an assisted living facility.

According to Local 10 News, Margate Mayor Antonio Arserio said, “We’ve talked to the operator, we’ve talked to the police chief.” “The city is not under any threat. It was a terrible situation, but it was one of a kind.” Craig is a “self-employed game operator from West Palm Beach,” according to fair authorities, who will no longer operate at the fair or any of its parent company locations, according to Local 10 News.

The fair began on Thursday and will end on December 5.

“To protect the safety of fairgoers and as originally intended,” Arserio informed the Sun Sentinel, “the Margate Police Department will be regularly patrolling the fairgrounds throughout the following weeks to dissuade any such incidents and avoid any potential hazards to public safety.”

On Friday morning, Craig remained in the Broward County Jail. There is no counsel listed in the jail records who could speak on his behalf.

Margate is located close to Fort Lauderdale.