A man finds a bottle washed up on the beach with a handwritten message inside.

A trip on the beach resulted in the discovery of a message in a bottle that had traveled from Canada to the United Kingdom.

When Andrew Eaton-Lewis of the Western Isles in Scotland initially discovered the bottle, he mistook it for trash left over from a picnic, according to the Press and Journal. He spotted a letter inside the barnacle-encrusted capsule after taking a closer look.

“We had some friends up from Edinburgh and their kids, and we were going for a walk where we live,” Eaton-Lewis said. “They wanted to go to the beach, so we chose Cliff Beach at random.” There are a lot of beaches to choose from, so it was pure luck that we ended up on this one.” Eaton-Lewis shared a photo of the letter on Facebook, showing that much of the ink had faded and that the message was written in French. The letter, he informed The Press and Journal, was dated January 26, 2020, and came in a stapled plastic bag within the bottle.

In his Facebook post, he asked, “Are there any fluent [preferably native]French speakers on here who might be able to read this message that travelled across the Atlantic in a bottle?” “I can figure out a few words and phrases here and there, but my French isn’t as intuitive as it should be to make sense of it.” Daniel Paquet transcribed the parts and pieces of the letter that were still visible after the news source posted a photo of the letter. They discovered that the letter was written by Andre Huet of Quebec, Canada, and that it was one of two that were shipped across the Atlantic. Another letter was discovered in Portland, according to The Press and Journal.

Eaton-Lewis stated that he wishes to contact Huet and intends to write him a letter.

He said, "I've provided my email address, so maybe he'll respond." "I'd like to learn more about who he is and why he does what he does." I'd like him to know that his messages have arrived safely on the other side of the Atlantic.