A man fabricates stimulus checks and steals $700,000 in checks; he is sentenced to 70 months in prison.

Prosecutors say a 39-year-old man from Fairfax County, Virginia, was sentenced this week to nearly six years in jail for a “extensive fraud operation” that included the manufacture of counterfeit COVID-19 stimulus checks and the theft of personal information from over 150 persons.

Jonathan Drew, of Reston, was sentenced to 70 months in prison by District Judge Anthony J. Trenga on Wednesday for bank fraud and aggravated theft, according to a statement provided by the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia (USAO-EDVA). On April 14, he entered a guilty plea to the charges.

Prosecutors said Drew stole $700,000 in checks from more than 150 people in Fairfax and Loudoun counties between December 2019 and August 2020, including a COVID-19 Economic Impact Payment — also known as a stimulus check — and checks he used to create counterfeit checks, according to court documents.

Drew also obtained bank statements, credit cards, credit card bills, and W-2 tax forms through the mail in an unauthorized manner.

The stolen stimulus checks were used to make counterfeit checks worth $1,200 to $2,400.

According to court filings, Drew negotiated his own honestly issued stimulus cheques twice.

Drew also used the personally identifiable information of several people without their permission to lease an apartment, open bank accounts, and attempt to conduct fraudulent transactions using counterfeit checks, forged checks, unauthorized credit card use, and wire transfers, according to the statement.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Raj Parekh was quoted as saying, “In addition to causing financial harm to the individuals from whom he stole checks and credit cards, the defendant’s sweeping criminal conduct also inflicted emotional harm and distress to his identity theft victims.”

A similar occurrence occurred in Guam in May of last year, when a man was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to attempting to cash fraudulent stimulus payments.

On July 27, Jerome Robert Santos pleaded guilty to felony third-degree forgery before Judge Maria Cenzon of the Superior Court of Guam.

In May 2020, he was apprehended while attempting to cash a fraudulent stimulus check at Valencia Foreign Exchange.