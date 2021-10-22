A man dies on a train track, the E-Scooter trial is extended, and a former MP announces his death.

This lunchtime, here are the latest headlines from The Washington Newsday.

A man was discovered dead on a Merseyside railroad line.

Officers from the British Transport Police attended Roby train station in Knowsley around 6.46pm on Thursday, October 21.

When rescue crews came, they discovered a victim on the rails.

The North West Ambulance Service was also dispatched to help, but the guy was pronounced dead on the site.

Despite ongoing safety worries, Liverpool’s e-scooter trial has been hailed as a success.

The trial scheme, which is run in collaboration with Voi, Europe’s top e-scooter operator, has been extended for another six months.

The trial has proven to be one of the most popular and successful in Europe, according to the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, Liverpool City Council, and the operator.

According to a statement on the Combined Authority website, Liverpool residents and visitors have logged roughly 2.3 million kilometers and 1.4 million trips on the vehicles since the trial began last October.

Frank Field, a former Member of Parliament from Birkenhead, has announced that he is dying.

Mr Field, 79, served as a member of Parliament for the Wirral seat from 1979 until 2019 and was a powerful presence in the House of Commons.

A statement was read out on behalf of Mr Field, who is now Lord Field of Birkenhead, during a debate on assisted dying in the House of Lords today.

Lord Field’s condition has not been revealed, however Baroness Meacher stated the 79-year-old was unable to participate in the debate in the House of Lords.