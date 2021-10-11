A man dies in a vehicle accident, his caregiver is stolen, and trains are canceled.

Good evening, here are the most recent headlines from The Washington Newsday for Monday, October 11 to keep you informed.

In the early hours of Sunday, a guy in his twenties perished in a car accident.

On Sunday, October 10, about 4.50 a.m., the automobile he was driving collided with a wall on Pilch Lane in Knotty Ash, according to police.

The automobile is said to have collided with East Prescot Road at the roundabout, causing it to catch fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to the location to put out the fire.

The man died as a result of his injuries, according to Merseyside Police.

A con artist defrauded her own mother, father, grandmother, and a crippled woman she looked after out of £325,000.

Clare Roughley preyed on her victims for six years, utilizing online bank accounts to get large quantities of money to fund her gambling addiction.

A court today lambasted the former bank employee for “systematically, viciously, and remorselessly extracting every last euro” from their accounts using her insider knowledge.

Roughley took advantage of some of her closest friends and family members by surreptitiously setting up online access to her mother, father, and grandmother’s bank accounts so she could withdraw money anytime she wanted.

She spent years squandering her parents’ life savings because their bills were paid automatically by direct debit and her parents only made cash withdrawals when absolutely required.

Prosecutor Peter Hussey told Liverpool Crown Court that she stole £91,437 from her father Raymond Roughley, £158,735 from her mother Delwyn Roughley, and £58,221 from her grandmother Theresa Leyland’s estate.

When problems developed, such as a card being refused or questions about missed bill deadlines, Roughley took advantage of her parents’ trust by giving them advice on how to handle them.

Merseyrail Northern line services were halted following allegations of a woman’s safety.

At 1.06pm today, British Transport Police were dispatched to the line near Bootle New Strand train station (Monday).

A video from The Washington Newsday shows a police van and several police cars near a railway overpass on Knowsley Road.

At the bottom, a large number of police officers have assembled.