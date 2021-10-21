A man dies in a tunnel accident, his mother is labeled “toxic,” and a suspect rams a police car.

The man, who is believed to be 23 years old, was driving an Audi S3 when he collided with a cab in the early hours of Sunday, October 17.

His girlfriend, who was also a passenger in the automobile, perished as a result of the collision. Paige Rice, a 22-year-old Birmingham woman, has already been identified.

The driver of the Audi S3 was in a ‘serious condition’ for several days before succumbing to his injuries in hospital.

Before the deadly disaster in the tunnel, the Audi S3 is thought to have been engaged in another accident.

In an attempt to flee, a suspected armed drug dealer rammed a police cruiser.

The cab driver, a 40-year-old guy, was also seriously injured, but his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

After her “entitled” daughter returned home, a mother expressed alarm and labeled her “poison.”

The mother “didn’t take it well” when she was labeled “toxic” and sought help on how to deal with the issue.

The mother admitted she is “guilty of proper loosing her rag” when her daughter “engages her in a quarrel” on Mumsnet’s popular Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) forum.

The Merseyside Roads Policing Unit said the vehicle had failed to halt for cops the night before on Twitter yesterday evening.

To make good on his escape, the driver hit a following police vehicle during the chase.

The vehicle was tracked down the next day, and a second attempt to stop it was made.

The motorist failed to halt yet again, striking a kerb and abandoning the vehicle during the chase.

The motorist was detained shortly after and discovered to be in possession of 103 wraps of Class A drugs as well as a weapon.