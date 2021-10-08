A man dies after a brick thrown from atop a building lands on his head.

A man was going down the street in India’s capital when a monkey tossed a brick at his head, killing him instantly.

On Tuesday, the incident occurred in Delhi. Mohammad Kurbaan, 30, was walking to a store when a brick flew down from the second floor of a building and struck him in the head. It was thrown from the roof by a monkey. The sufferer suffered a severe head injury and quickly passed out. Passers-by hurried him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, according to India Today.

The brick was thrown from a building owned by a guy called Omprakash Mishra, who informed the investigators that he had kept two bricks on top of the water tank to keep monkeys from opening it.

“Both blocks were removed by a bunch of monkeys on Monday evening. One was hurled off the building, while the other was thrown onto the terrace nearby “According to the Indian Express, police stated.

Unknown suspects are said to have been charged with causing death by negligence in a police complaint.

According to police, the man worked at a shop selling bags and was survived by his wife and a five-year-old child. After an examination, his remains was returned to his family.

The Indian government approved $668,413 for a five-year programme to curb the monkey issue in the nation’s capital last year. Estimating the population of simians, studying their behavior, and fitting them with radio-collars would all be part of the plan.

Monkeys in Tamil Nadu, India’s southernmost state, allegedly kidnapped newborn twins and killed one of them by hurling him into a moat earlier this year. The mother of the twins was busy in the kitchen when she heard monkeys howling outside and discovered her 8-day-old twins had been abducted by the simians. One of the babies was discovered dead in a moat behind the house after a search. After being discovered abandoned on the roof of the house, the second twin was saved.