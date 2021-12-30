A man dies 12 hours after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and his family accuses the doctor of medical malpractice.

In the Indian state of Haryana, an Indian man died just 12 hours after receiving the first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccination, prompting his family to protest and blame his death on medical malpractice.

According to The Times of India, the 24-year-old guy, identified only as Mohit, was transported to a hospital after complaining of respiratory problems, according to the deceased man’s father, Naresh Kumar.

Before the complaints, he apparently had the first dosage of the coronavirus vaccine in Narwana, Jind.

He didn’t say what vaccine he got or what brand it was.

According to Narwana civil hospital medical officer Hardeep Kaur, Mohit’s oxygen saturation level was between 98 percent and 99 percent, which is within the range considered healthy. Mohit’s blood pressure was likewise within acceptable limits.

Despite the readings, Mohit was told he needed to stay in the hospital “for observation” because he had a “chest infection and some other respiratory condition,” but his parents took him home instead, according to Kaur.

Mohit’s family, on the other hand, alleged that the guy died as a result of medical malpractice and wanted an investigation into the occurrence. According to police deputy superintendent Kuldeep Singh, the protesters blocked the Jind-Patiala-Delhi national route in Narwana on Tuesday.

Mohit’s family was apparently appeased by authorities, and their protest was called off half an hour after it began.

Following an autopsy, police have filed a Daily Diary Report on the incident and will take additional action.

Mohit’s pre-existing ailments were unknown at the time of his death.

A similar event occurred in Madhya Pradesh in November, when a 19-year-old man died 48 hours after receiving his first dosage of COVID-19 vaccination.

On the afternoon of Nov. 6, the man, Shubham Parmar, received his vaccine. Before coming home, he was observed for half an hour by a health team, but he complained of nausea and began vomiting the next morning.

Parmar was sent to a local hospital before being moved to the Sehore district hospital, where he died on November 8.

Before his death, it was unclear if Parmar had any pre-existing health concerns, and the cause of his death was unknown pending the results of an autopsy done by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhopal.

According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, India has reported a total of 34,808,886 COVID-19 cases and 480,592 deaths.